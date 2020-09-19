Cardi B Flaunts Curvy Figure In Rose-Covered Skirt & Revealing Purple Corset Top For New Music Video

Cardi B dazzled her fans on September 18 with a gorgeous, sexy, behind-the-scenes shot from a recently dropped music video for the song, “Me Gusta.” The track is by Brazlian pop star, Anitta, and features Cardi and Puerto Rican singer and MC Mike Towers.

The “WAP” rapper shared the upload to her Instagram with her 75.7 million followers, situated against a green screen, set up for the music video. She wore what seemed to be a full dress, with the upper part showing her full bust with a lavender-colored top. The center part of the dress over her midriff was a nude color, with the ribs of the corset speckled with floral pieces.

The showstopper of the outfit was definitely Cardi’s skirt, or bottom half of the dress, which was an over-sized, extravagant arrangement of roses, bearing dark red, cream, pink, and light purple colors. The skirt fell at her feet and elegantly splayed out in a mermaid silhouette, aptly complementing her curves.

The 27-year-old also sported silver strappy heels on her feet and large, silver earrings to accessorize the outfit. She also had matching purple nails and wore a large floral crown situated over her long, dark locks, its three roses in three different shades of purple adding the cherry on top of the romantic, gorgeous style.

Cardi wrote in Spanish in her caption to celebrate the release, calling on “bad b*tches” to “go listen to ME GUSTA!”

The rapper posted the image Friday to her Instagram feed, and already within an hour, the upload garnered over 760,000 likes and more than 6,900 comments. Numerous users raved over Cardi’s epic outfit while many others admired her amazing figure, flooding the comments section with fire and heart eyes emoji.

“So beautiful,” one user simply commented.

“The [L]atina came out. Yassss,” a fan gushed, loving the pop star’s Spanish language track.

“The Queen of Rap with the queen of Brazil,” enthused another admirer, commenting on the collaboration between Cardi and Anitta.

“[O]ffset punching the air right now,” one follower joked, referencing the recent divorce between Cardi and ex Offset, which caused a fire storm this week.

The on-again-off-again relationship between the former couple has often been a tempestuous one, ultimately culminating in the split. As The Inquisitr reported, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed for divorce at the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia, asking for a no-contest divorce. It was also reported that Cardi was seeking full custody of their two-year-old daughter, Kulture, and that she wanted Offset to pay child support.