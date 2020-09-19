Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Her Wet Booty While Sunbathing In A Swimming Pool

Instagram model Tahlia Skaines took to her social media page on Friday afternoon with a scintillating image that dazzled her 541,000 followers. The Australian beauty did a little sunbathing while partially submerged in a swimming pool and mentioned in the caption that she was on vacation mode. She geotagged her location on a popular holiday island in the Great Barrier Reef.

The tantalizing post racked up nearly 10,000 likes in the first several hours after it went live.

Tahlia reclined face-down with her arms folded on the edge of a swimming pool and her head resting between them. Her legs were mostly in the water and the rest of her body floated just above the surface, creating a stunning view that focused primarily on her derriere.

She squeezed her legs together and crossed her ankles, balancing her knees on the bottom of the shallow pool. The water swirled in a circle around her feet, which she also popped out of the water.

Tahlia wore a skimpy bathing suit that showed off her killer physique. The only visible portion of the top were two sets of spaghetti straps that were tied in bows behind her neck and the middle of her back.

The bottom of the suit encircled the most slender part of her narrow waist, which emphasized the swell of her curvaceous buns beneath the garment.

The bikini featured white flowers printed on navy blue fabric, which was bunched together just above her cheeks at the small of her back, indicating that she had pulled it up to expose even more bare, bronzed skin.

Tahlia finished off the ensemble with a white canvas beach hat that protected her tresses from the sunshine. Her manicured nails were painted to match.

Tahlia’s Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for the stunning blonde and seemed thrilled to see her enjoying herself.

“I love this photo so much WOW!!!!” raved one fan.

“You little hottie. Hope you have the best time babe,” proclaimed a second person.

“Awh, seeing you travel again is making me so so happy,” gushed a third follower, who added a wide-eyed emoji.

“Omg, vaccay mode has never looked better,” praised a fourth fan, using a peach and two flame emoji to clarify their meaning.

Those who chose not to put their compliments into words left various combinations of emoji denoting affection, such as hearts, flames, tongues, and the ever-popular heart-eyes symbol.