Lindsey Graham Under Pressure After Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Report Says

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham is under pressure to decide whether to hold hearings for another Donald Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Raw Story reported.

“Graham is an interesting situation due to the timing, as there’s a good chance Republicans will lose control of the Senate in January,” the report read.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously refused to hold hearings during an election year when Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in 2016 following the death of Antonin Scalia. On Friday evening, these sentiments were echoed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

According to The Washington Post, McConnell has claimed to be in support of confirming a Trump nominee in the case of a 2020 vacancy.

Graham has allegedly declined to reveal his plans but is planning to release a statement on the matter. As The Inquisitr reported, the lawmaker’s decision comes as he faces stiff competition for his seat from Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

The South Carolina Senator addressed Ginsburg’s passing on Twitter on Friday evening.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court.”

“While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation,” he added before offering his thoughts and prayers to Ginsburg’s family and loved ones.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

According to The Atlantic, Ginsburg’s death will likely escalate tensions in a country already steeped in turmoil.

“It will surely inflame a deeply polarized country already riven by a deadly pandemic, a steep economic downturn, and civil unrest in its major cities,” the piece read.

Although the publication noted that Trump would undoubtedly want to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy as soon as possible, it pointed out that the late justice was clear that her dying wish was not to be replaced until the election of a new president.

But The Atlantic suggested that if McConnell’s attempts to confirm a Trump nominee, there could be opposition from some Republican lawmakers. Notably, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski voted against the president’s last nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, who was mired in assault accusations and ultimately confirmed by just one vote.