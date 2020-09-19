‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Cyrus’ Fascination With Laura Concerns Lulu

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 21 has Cyrus Renault back on screen once again tormenting the people of Port Charles. One of his favorites to play a game of cat and mouse with is Lulu Falconeri. On Monday, they will once again run into each other and he is expected to bring up her mother, Laura Collins, which will raise some questions for her daughter.

The previews that were shown at the end of Friday’s General Hospital revealed a smug Cyrus trying his best to get under Lulu’s skin. She is not afraid to confront him, but something will have her bristling when Laura’s name comes up. The mayor has been out of town for a few weeks and probably has no idea how much damage he has done so far at GH. On Monday, Cyrus will chat it up with Lulu and SheKnows Soaps teases that he will want her to relay some kind of message to someone for him. It looks like he will want to give Laura a message through her daughter, but she likely won’t take too kindly to what he has to say.

The preview clip shows Lulu asking Cyrus why he is so fascinated with her mother. He does seem to love running into Laura and taunting her as much as he can. He has a way of threatening people with his play on words. Laura has been the recipient many times since he has gotten out of prison. What message does he have for her this time?

Nick Agro / ABC

Cyrus has seemingly taken over General Hospital as he has been hiring and firing at will. No one is safe and everyone is unhappy. With Monica and Bobbie being let go, Britt Westbourne taking over as chief of staff, and the devoted nurses being reassigned, it has all been one big mess.

There is no word as to when Laura will be back in town, but that hasn’t stopped Cyrus from threatening her nonetheless. As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Cyrus’ boldness has left Port Charles scrambling. His takeover has left everyone fed up and wondering what will happen next.

His fascination with Laura will be brought to the forefront soon enough. Does he just want to get rid of her since she is the mayor? Or is there some sort of connection that viewers haven’t seen yet?

Sonny and Jason are watching Cyrus closely. General Hospital spoilers for next week indicates that Sonny will be updated on the mobster, but nothing else has been mentioned on what he will do with the info.