Jessica Killings Absolutely Smashes It In Revealing Bra & Panties Share

Model, influencer and noted fitness fanatic Jessica Killings just returned to Instagram with one of the more revealing photo updates to hit her popular feed recently. In her post on Friday, September 18, the Inland Empire, California native — who is also known as Charm — managed to charm her 1.9 million followers on the platform with a sultry bra and panties pic.

In the post’s caption, Killings teased that she would be showing off more of herself in the same scanty outfit in the future. For now, though, her fans appeared to be sufficiently pleased with her initial offering, publicly stating their affection for her taut, tempting frame as adorned with the intimate, two-piece ensemble in the comment thread.

“So perfect,” stated Australian model and fellow 1st Phorm athlete Emily Sears.

“The most savage Girl on Instagram,” opined another admirer, although Killings denied the notion in her reply.

“U have an amazing body,” wrote a third fan. “Keep up the good work.”

“Gorgeous as always,” commented a fourth fan. “Jess be bless Queen!!”

Killings was standing in an entryway in the picture with her hand clutching the outer knob as if to hold the door open for a guest. In the background, a small dog was seen sitting next to a large carpet at the edge of the photo’s frame. Beyond her canine companion, the room she stood before was filled with unremarkable decorum — a cluttered table resting against a back wall, a lamp, the edge of a sofa, etc.

That is where the mundane elements of the photo ended, however, as Killings’ nearly-bare body was captured in exquisite detail in the foreground of the sexy snap.

The Low Rider model’s dark hair flowed over to her left side, transitioning from perfect straightness into large, loose curls that appeared to have been carefully crafted. Her impressive locks provided a beautiful frame for her face as she fired offered a smoldering expression for the camera’s lens.

Although the cups of her light blue bra — which were bordered at the top with thick, white lace — just managed to cover the more intimate areas of her perky bust, the skimpy garment did allow for a moderate showing of cleavage. The bottom half of her lingerie set similarly masked her NSFW zone, but her toned navel and athletic thighs were left exposed in the shot.

Killings’ seductive offering generated a sizable response on Instagram, racking up well over 5,000 likes in less than an hour after appearing on her feed.

One day earlier, Killings flaunted her gym-honed physique in tight athletic wear as she promoted proper gut health.