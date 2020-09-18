Ruth Bader Ginsburg Kids: How Many Children Did She Have?

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87-years-old due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., including her two children, Jane and James Ginsburg.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg had credited her two children with her success in the legal field, particularly when in graduate school. When she started her first term, her daughter was just 14-months-old.

“I think I had better balance, better sense of proportions of what matters,” she said. “I felt each part of my life gave me respite from the other,” the feminist icon explained in an interview with The Atlantic.

“Each part of my life gave me respite from the other,” she added on her ability to juggle both parenthood and her studies.

Jane Ginsburg Followed Her Mother's Footsteps Into The Legal Profession

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Jane Ginsburg attended Harvard for her Juris Doctor and served on the Harvard Review after earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Chicago.

At present, she is an expert in copyright regulations and a professor at Columbia Law School in addition to the faculty director of Columbia’s Kernochan Center.

The famous daughter featured prominently in the 2018 film On the Basis of Sex, which detailed the late Justice’s ground-breaking sex-based discrimination case. However, she has since claimed that many of the characterizations were fictionalized.

“The movie makes me seem as if I was rebellious and politically engaged and pushed [her] to be more radical than she might have otherwise have been,” she claimed in an interview with The Columbia Spectator.

“There was never a point where my mother had any doubt about… not only the justice but the desirability of the course she was pursuing.”

The professor is married to George T. Spera, who had previously worked for the firm Shearman & Sterling. The couple share two children together.

James Ginsburg Forged His Own Path In Music

James Ginsburg was born in 1965. He had originally also planned on a legal career, and was accepted to law school and even attended for one year. However, he ended up deciding that the path was not right for him.

However while he may not have inherited a love of the profession, he did get the late icon’s love of music. He ended up entering the creative field, and soon became an executive in the industry. He eventually founded his own record label in Chicago, called Cedille Records.

“The Chicagoan is one of the last independent entrepreneurs in classical recording, a man who has stuck to his artistic vision and made a success of it at a time of market shrinkage and industry downsizing,” wrote The Chicago Tribune on Ginsburg’s success.

That said, what many have considered the music aficionado’s crowning achievement was a tribute to his mother — an album called Notorious RBG in Song. The tribute was an opera sung by Patrice Michaels that was based on the Supreme Court Justice’s life story.

Fellow RBG and opera fans! Soprano Patrice Michaels' "Notorious RBG in Song," saluting RBG's 25 years on the court, comes out June 8 on RBG's son's classical music label, @CedilleRecords and is available for pre-sale now! Get your copy here: https://t.co/3TM55J6A3d pic.twitter.com/2cBoFpz1j5 — Notorious R.B.G. (@NotoriousRBG) May 25, 2018

Patrice Michaels is also his wife.