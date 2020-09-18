Ruth Bader Ginsburg Kids: How Many Children Did She Have?

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87-years-old due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., including her two children, Jane and James Ginsburg.

Justice Ginsburg herself had credited her two children with her success in the legal field, particularly when in law school. When Ginsburg started her first term, her daughter was just 14-months-old.

“I think I had better balance, better sense of proportions of what matters,” she said. “I felt each part of my life gave me respite from the other,” she explained in an interview with The Atlantic.

“Each part of my life gave me respite from the other,” she added on her ability to juggle both parenthood and her studies.

Jane Ginsburg Followed Her Mother’s Footsteps Into The Legal Profession Tom Brenner / Getty Images

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Jane Ginsburg attended Harvard Law and served on the Harvard Law Review after earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Chicago.

At present, she is an expert in copyright law and a professor at Columbia Law School in addition her position as the faculty director of Columbia’s Kernochan Center for Law, Media, and the Arts.

The famous daughter featured prominently in the 2018 film On the Basis of Sex, which detailed the late Justice’s ground-breaking sex-based discrimination case. However, Jane has since claimed that many of the characterizations were fictionalized.

“I was not more politically engaged than my mother,” she claimed in an interview with The Columbia Spectator.

“The movie makes me seem as if I was rebellious and politically engaged and pushed my mother to be more radical than she might have otherwise have been. … There was never a point where my mother had any doubt about… not only the justice but the desirability of the course she was pursuing.”

The professor is married to George T. Spera, who had previously worked for the law firm Shearman & Sterling. The couple share two children together.

James Ginsburg Forged His Own Path In Music

James Ginsburg was born in 1965. He had originally also planned on a legal career, and was accepted to law school and even attended for one year. However, he ended up deciding that the path was not right for him.

However while he may not have inherited a love of the law, he did get the late icon’s love of music. He ended up entering the creative field, and soon became an executive in the industry. He eventually founded his own record label in Chicago, called Cedille Records.

“Let’s hear it for James Ginsburg. The Chicagoan is one of the last independent entrepreneurs in classical recording, a man who has stuck to his artistic vision and made a success of it at a time of market shrinkage and industry downsizing,” wrote The Chicago Tribune on Ginsburg’s success.

That said, what many have considered the music aficionado’s crowning achievement was a tribute to his mother — an album called Notorious RBG in Song. The tribute was an opera sung by Patrice Michaels that was based on the Supreme Court Justice’s life story.