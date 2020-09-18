Ruth Bader Ginsberg Kids: How Many Children Did She Have?

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87-years-old due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., including her two children, Jane and James Ginsberg.

Justice Ginsburg herself had credited her two children with her success in the legal field, particularly when in law school. When Ginsburg started her first term, her daughter was just 14-months-old.

“I think I had better balance, better sense of proportions of what matters,” she said. “I felt each part of my life gave me respite from the other,” she explained in an interview with The Atlantic.

Jane Ginsberg Followed Her Mother's Footsteps Into The Legal Profession

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Jane Ginsberg attended Harvard Law school and served on the Harvard Law Review, per Refinery 29. At present, Jane is an expert in copyright law and a professor at Columbia Law School and the faculty director of Columbia’s Kernochan Center for Law, Media, and the Arts.

James Ginsberg Forged His Own Path In Music

James Ginsberg was born in 1965, six years after his mother had graduated first in her class at Columbia Law. James Ginsberg originally had also planned on a legal career, and was accepted to law school and even attended for one year. However, he ended up deciding that the path was not right for him.

But while he may not have inherited a love of the law, but he did get the late justice’s love of music. James ended up entering the creative field, and soon became a music executive. He eventually founded his own record label in Chicago, called Cedille Records.

“Let’s hear it for James Ginsburg. The Chicagoan is one of the last independent entrepreneurs in classical recording, a man who has stuck to his artistic vision and made a success of it at a time of market shrinkage and industry downsizing,” wrote The Chicago Tribune on Ginsburg’s success.

That said, what many have considered the music aficionado’s crowning achievement was a tribute to his mother — an album called Notorious RBG in Song. The tribute was an opera sung by Patrice Michaels that was based on the Supreme Court Justice’s life story.