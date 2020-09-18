Donald Trump Supporter Says Democratic Party’s Treatment Of Joe Biden Is ‘Bordering On Elder Abuse’

A Donald Trump supporter spoke to Breitbart on Friday and suggested that the Democratic Party’s treatment of Joe Biden could constitute elder abuse

“It’s very sad and I think it’s really bordering on elder abuse — what they’re putting that poor man through,” she said as she waited in line for the Great American Comeback Event in Bemidji, Minnesota.

“He’s served this country, whether I agree with his politics or not. He has served this country. He has done his time. Leave him alone. Don’t do that to a person just because he’s the best shot you think you have to unseat Donald Trump, because you know what? Trump is going to win in a landslide come November 3, and we are going to be celebrating.”

Another supporter expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s sad what they’re doing to that man,” she said, adding that his eyes reveal that “he’s not there.”

Elsewhere, another supporter echoed Trump’s common talking point that Biden is a placeholder candidate that is part of a plan to usher in more progressive and radical left-wing policies.

Trump and his allies have long claimed that Biden is experiencing cognitive decline and not fit to take on the duties of the president. Per a transcript of his radio show, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh recently criticized Biden’s Thursday town hall and suggested that the Democratic Party’s use of the former vice president is tantamount of elder abuse. Limbaugh also said that Biden is suffering from dementia, echoing progressive commentator Cenk Uygur’s previous claim.

Tom Brenner / Getty Images

Per The Sun, Donald Trump Jr. accused Biden’s campaign of complicity in elder abuse after the candidate flubbed his words while addressing the coronavirus pandemic on the campaign trail. Trump Jr. expressed sadness that one of Biden’s family members has not stepped in and put an end to his bid for president, which has sparked intense scrutiny on the Democrat’s mental health.

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino previously cited sources who he claimed revealed to him that Biden’s cognitive decline is growing worse. Elsewhere, columnist Chris Sweeney claimed that Biden should not be on the campaign trail and expressed dismay with those around the 77-year-old politician who allow him to continue campaigning amid his alleged cognitive issues.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Andrew Yang has pushed back on claims of Biden’s declining mental faculties. Yang pointed to his appearance on the candidate’s podcast, Here’s the Deal, and said he saw no evidence that his psychological acuity is in decline.