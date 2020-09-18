Yuliett Torres Spills Out Of A Dark Orange Top, Sticks Her Booty Out In New Pic

Mexican model Yuliett Torres took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, and shared another skin-baring photograph to titillate 6.7 million admirers.

In the snap, Yuliett rocked a sexy orange top which boasted long, puffed sleeves, ruched detailing, and a tie-up feature on the front. The risqué ensemble included a very low-cut neckline through which the hottie showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Yuliett teamed the top with a skintight, black miniskirt which accentuated her perfect booty. She also flaunted a glimpse of her legs.

The Latina beauty wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair to fall on the sides of her face.

The picture was captured at a nondescript location. Some black railings could be seen in the background. Yuliett stood next to a counter and struck a side pose. She rested her hands on the counter and stuck her booty out. She looked away from the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Yuliett included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she added a quote about the difference between the eyes and the gaze. Using a tag, she also informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Shachenka Boutique.

Within five hours, the post garnered more than 70,000 likes. In addition, several of Yuliett’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about a thousand messages in which they praised her amazing body as well as her sexy sense of style.

“Wow, you have the most killer curves I have seen, especially that booty is out of this world,” one of her fans flirtatiously wrote.

“You are stunningly beautiful and elegant!! Do you know that you are the queen of hotness?” another user chimed in, adding multiple fire emoji.

“So charming and pretty! I wish you a happy Friday and a great weekend ahead, thank you for making my day with this amazing photograph!” a third follower commented.

“You are looking super beautiful as always! Marry me, please,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “Mamacita,” “absolute perfection,” and “so precious,” to let Yuliett know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation, including Francia James, Natasa Mitrovic, and Alice Anderson.

Yuliett rarely fails to impress her followers with her steamy photographs. Not too long ago, she shared a pic in which she rocked a bright blue sports bra that she teamed with matching leggings. To date, the post has accrued more than 140,000 liked and above 2,000 comments.