Jesy Nelson Slays In A Sparkly Tube Top In New Instagram Post

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson treated her 7 million Instagram followers with her newest upload on the social media platform, which she shared with fans on Thursday, September 17. In the two-photo set, Jesy posed in a sparkly black tube top that showcased her chest and her sculpted midriff.

The British singer posed in a room with a leopard-print carpet and several full-length mirrors behind her.

Jesy’s part was slightly off-center, and her voluminous, brunette waves cascaded down her shoulders, reaching past her bust. Her roots were a chocolate brown that quickly transitioned into a darker shade, giving her tresses a two-toned look.

She wore a tiny diamond stud in her nose.

Jesy’s skimpy top stretched tightly across her chest, showcasing her bust. Her toned, tanned, and taut abdomen was on full display, as were her enviable abs.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Jesy looked directly at the camera with serious bedroom eyes. Her plump pout was slightly parted. The image was taken from the waist-up. Fans could make out the floral tattoo on the inside of her arm, as well as the tiny tat on her other arm.

She turned to the side in the second picture, which flaunted a hint of her cleavage. Once again, Jesy made eye contact with the lens, her mouth slightly ajar. Her locks tumbled down her back. Her millions of followers caught a glimpse of her minimalist shoulder tattoo.

Jesy’s ardent fans immediately flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to laud her latest look. Many responded in complete awe.

“OH MY,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“DANG!!!!” exclaimed another social media user in all-caps, following up their message with a black heart.

“THANK U FOR BLESSING MY EYESSS,” gushed a third fan, including two smiley faces with heart eyes and one sobbing.

“GOD IS A WOMAN,” declared a fourth person, adding several emoji, such as a flame emoticon.

At the time of this writing, the slideshow racked up more than 239,000 likes and received close to 3,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Jesy Nelson followers know, the “Shout Out to My Ex” singer frequently shares sexy, fashionable snaps on her Instagram account. Several months ago, she channeled a 2001-era Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake by wearing an all-denim ensemble that included a jean bra, patchwork pants, and a denim hat. In that image, Jesy once again smized for the camera, her sculpted figure the focal point of the picture.