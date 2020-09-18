Britney Spears Sports Crop Top, Short Shorts While Showing Off Her Horsemanship

Singer and pop icon Britney Spears has been incredibly active on her Instagram account as of late, posting a myriad of reels and still shots to her feed multiple times daily. However, with her latest post on Friday, September 18, the “…Baby One More Time” singer shared something that differed greatly from other recent updates, uploading a video in which she showed off her horsemanship.

In the accompanying caption, Spears revealed that the footage was from a trip she had taken to Maui. The 38-year-old also praised the horse she was riding in the clip, calling the animal “beautiful.”

A sizable contingent of her 26.4 million followers appeared to hold the same opinion about Spears herself, filling the comment thread with almost 1,000 replies in just 30 minutes, many of which offered words of affirmation and encouragement for the Crossroads star.

“I could keep myself watching this for hours,” wrote one fan. “I’m so happy to see you enjoying moments like this one.”

“Love that top,” added another devotee. “It’s such a pretty color on you.”

“Fairy princess and her noble steed,” commented a third admirer.

Meanwhile, other commenters theorized about whether or not Spears was safe or in needed help, a common trend with her recent social media activity.

After a few beats of silence, the strumming of a Spanish guitar could be heard as Spears’ equestrian-inspired reel began. She was being filmed from the back side by another rider as they and one other person engaged in a leisurely strolled around a corral. In the background, palms, trees of different varieties and other vegetation filled the landscape.

Spears’ golden blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail in the clip and its ends appeared to dance and brush against her red and white crop top as her white horse moved. The garment appeared to have a decorative tie in the back, with long strips of fabric draping down over her backside, as well as the animal’s back. Just below her exposed back, she was also wearing a relatively small pair of beige shorts.

As Spears rode in tandem with her cohorts, she looked to be surveying her surroundings. She also took time to wave and smile at onlookers, as well as one of her fellow riders. At one point, she laughed and spoke out, but her words were inaudible in the clip.

The multi-platinum artist’s latest Instagram video joined other recent clips in attaining a high view count, having been watched more than 160,000 times as of this writing.

As shared recently by The Inquisitr, Spears made a similar splash with another reel in which she was documented performing a handstand walk.