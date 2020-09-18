Halle Berry, 54, Flaunts Amazing Figure In Workout Gear And Gives Fans The Skinny On Her Fitness Plans

Halle Berry is showing off her incredible physique, and giving fans some inside information about how she maintains it.

The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share some video of herself rocking some tight-fitting workout gear and sitting down with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas to answer some questions from her followers. Berry regularly shares workout videos and fitness tips on Friday afternoons — a regular segment on her social media page that the actress calls “Fitness Fridays.”

In the latest installment, Berry spoke on a range of diet and workout areas, answering some questions that she had fielded from fans. She discussed her favorite keto breakfast — egg whites with avocado and some sliced tomato. She touted the benefits of bone broth as a part of weight loss and maintenance, and told viewers that it’s normal to feel insanely hungry on rest days where there is no strenuous exercising.

Berry showed off the fruits of her labor, with a thumbnail seen before the video started that showed her wearing workout clothes and bending backward in a long stretch. The picture showed Berry lifting her right leg into the air as she stretched the left one, showing off her lean muscles.

The update was a huge hit with Berry’s followers, racking up thousands of likes and earning plenty of compliments. Many were happy at the positivity she brings to her Instagram page, saying it is an inspiration to them on their own fitness journeys. Others left compliments for Berry’s healthy good looks.

“I love seeing you get healthy and happy,” one person wrote. “Totally inspiring those around you and us on the net.”

“You’re such an inspiration on so many levels,” added another.

Some expressed disappointment that Berry and Lee were not romantically involved. As The Inquisitr reported, there had been some rumors that the two were dating, though both denied it. Earlier this week, Berry did finally reveal that she’s in a relationship with singer Van Hunt, and utilized her Instagram feed to do it. The singer posted a picture of herself wearing a shirt bearing his name and no pants.

Earlier in the summer, the actress had teased fans with a picture of her own feet snuggled next to the feet of an unidentified man. Some had hoped it would be Lee.

“I was kinda hoping the feet in the bed were his!!” someone wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.