Daisy Keech Shows Off Major Cleavage In Skimpy White Top

American internet sensation Daisy Keech captured thousands 0f hearts around the world when she shared a stunning new photo of herself with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

The 20-year-old bombshell, who is most famously known for co-creating TikTok collectives Hype House and the Clubhouse, was photographed poolside as a number of plants and planters filled the background behind her. Daisy took center stage, positioning herself directly in front of the camera as she struck a sultry pose.

She sat on the pool’s concrete surrounding with her legs parted and her knees bent. She rested her right hand on her right knee, while her left hand seemingly held up a glass of water. She emitted a sweet vibe as she wore a smile on her face. The model also engaged with the camera as she directed her strong gaze straight into its lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail, as some tresses fell around her face. Her long fingernails appeared perfectly manicured.

Daisy showed off her curvy physique in a white, cropped tank-top that put her massive cleavage on full display. She highlighted her assets even further as she went braless underneath the garment. Her flat midriff was also on show, as the top barely reached below her ribcage.

The model teamed the top with a sheer cover-up that was tied around her waist, accentuating her slim core. A pair of skimpy, cheetah-print panties were partially visible underneath the cover-up.

Daisy accessorized the look with just a pendant necklace.

In the caption, the stunner revealed that her top was designed and manufactured by PrettyLittleThing, an online clothing company she frequently promotes.

The image quickly gained traction with Instagram users, as it amassed more than 227,000 likes in just three hours after going live. Several hundred fans also headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the model’s form, good looks, and scanty outfit.

“ANGEL FACE! Beautiful inside and out,” one individual commented.

“Woah Daisy, omg your skin and everything is so gorgeous,” chimed in another admirer, adding a string of drooling-face emoji.

“You’re amazing, beautiful, and sensual girl, love you,” a third fan asserted, following their sentence with a number of heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow such a spectacular body,” a fourth user added.

Daisy replied to several of the comments, telling her fans how much she appreciated their support and love.

On September 10, she shared yet another revealing photo of herself with users in which she rocked white, waffle-knit shorts, per The Inquisitr. That image garnered more than 400,000 likes.