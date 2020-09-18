Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Black Bra In A Sheer Dress

Fitness model Qimmah Russo took to her Instagram account on Friday, September 18, to upload a four-photo set of herself wearing a sheer frock that showcased her lacy black bra underneath.

Qimmah’s sexy black dress featured a large cut-out at the chest, giving her fans a full look at her lingerie. This part of the ensemble boasted a see-through overlay that extended to her toned and taut midriff. The rest of the outfit curved over her body, and her booty in particular. The hem of the gown sported triangular cut-outs. She paired the dress with boots.

Qimmah wore her dark hair parted in the middle. It cascaded down past her chest in straight strands. As for her jewelry, she chose to accessorize with large, silver hoop earrings that touched her shoulders.

In the first image of the series, the model grinned widely, her pearly white teeth shining. She looked off-camera. While one arm fell down by her side, her other arm was bent at the elbow, her hand touching her hair. From this angle, her derriere looked particularly curvaceous.

Qimmah tilted her head to the side in the second picture, still smiling broadly. In this shot, she looked directly at the camera, giving the lens a full view of her ensemble.

The third snap depicted Qimmah once again posing from the side, her backside the foal point of the image. She arched her back, which only served to further emphasize her booty.

Qimmah wore a serious expression on her face for the fourth and final photo. She looked off into the distance.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah shared a motivational message and wished her followers a “Happy Friday,” including a black heart. Her fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise for her latest sultry look.

“Keep glowing,” wrote one social media user.

“Breath Taking,” gushed a second person, punctuating their comment with a red heart, a rose, and a smiley face with heart eyes.

“Stunning,” posted a third fan, following up their message with a row of flame emoji.

“Look at those cheeky buns,” said a fourth follower, including two smiley faces for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Qimmah’s Instagram update was liked more than 18,000 times and received over 250 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, Qimmah recently shared another series of images with her Instagram followers, this time rocking a pink crop top and skintight navy leggings.