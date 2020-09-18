Lydia Farley Rocks An Animal-Print Top And Black Bikini Bottoms In New Snap

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley is well-known to her Instagram fans for posting her swimsuit photographs every week. Following her sultry pic-posting ritual, she took to her page on Friday, September 18, and uploaded another skin-baring photograph.

In the pic, Lydia rocked a tiny top which featured thin straps, a low-cut neckline, and a backless design. The risqué ensemble not only drew attention to her flawless décolletage but also provided fans with a glimpse of her cleavage.

Lydia paired the sexy top with barely-there string bikini bottoms, ones which she tied low on her slender hips to flaunt her lower torso. The ensemble also put her taut stomach and well-toned legs on full display.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a silver barbell in her navel, and a gold chain belt.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Ibiza, Spain. The shoot took place during the daytime. Some trees could be seen in the background.

Lydia stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She raised her arms and held her hands behind her head, holding her hair. The stunner looked straight at the camera and puckered her lips.

In the caption, she informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Superdown, adding that the shoot was sponsored by Revolve.

Within four hours, the post racked up more than 14,000 likes. In addition, many of Lydia’s followers took to the comments section and shared about 380 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful facial features, as well as her sensual sense of style.

“Roses are red violets are blue, I don’t think there’s anyone as hot and sexy as you!” one of her fans commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“I’m so glad I found you on Instagram. You are so beautiful. Your posts always make me smile,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, so hot! Good lord have mercy on us!” a third follower wrote.

“This pic made my heart stop and jump out of my chest. When did you fall from heaven?” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “breathtakingly gorgeous,” and “queen of hearts,” to let Lydia know how much they adore her.

Apart from her followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snaps, including Katrin Freud, Brooklyn Millard, and Viktoria Kozar.

On September 11, Lydia treated her legions of followers to another hot snap in which she rocked a black, formfitting crop top teamed with tiny bikini bottoms.