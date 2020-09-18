Miranda Lambert Rocks A Fringe Denim Jacket While Sitting On A Horse: ‘You Have To Celebrate Special Moments’

Country singer Miranda Lambert shared an incredible new photo via her Instagram page on Friday. She highlighted her Idyllwind clothing line, but she also shared a nugget of wise advice with her supporters at the same time.

The new shot showed Miranda sitting on a horse. The snap was cropped fairly close-in so that most of the focus was on Miranda, although her equine friend received a lot of attention from her followers too. Some green trees could be seen in the background and the bright sun’s rays added a stunning effect to the photo with its low position behind the trees.

Miranda wore her blond tresses in loose waves and what seemed to be a center part. Her locks tumbled over both of her shoulders and rested on her jacket. She tagged her Idyllwind clothing brand in the photo, and it appeared that this was their fringe denim jacket.

She had the sleeves rolled up a couple of times to expose her wrists and her hands rested on the saddle as she leaned forward slightly. She wore dark pants that synced perfectly with her jacket and she looked serene as she gazed steadily toward the photographer.

“You just keep getting prettier I really have enjoyed your new music I caught myself singing along in the car god bless you,” praised one of Miranda’s fans.

Miranda’s caption explained that this was the second anniversary of when she launched Idyllwind. She said that this year she had determined that it was important to celebrate special moments and it seemed she was ready to do just that when it came to her clothing line. By the looks of things, her 4 million followers were happy to step up and help her efforts.

“You are inspirational and beyond gorgeous,” said a fan.

“Hottest woman on the planet,” declared another.

“Wow you look so beautiful Sweetheart and i love your horse,” commented another supporter.

Nearly 18,500 people had noticed this picture and hit the “like” button during the first 40 minutes after Miranda had first shared it. More than 150 comments quickly poured in as well as people raved about Miranda, her horse, her apparel line, and her music.

This casual snapshot was the perfect contrast to the “gussied up” look that Miranda embraced earlier in the week. She combined sparkle and fringe for what she wore for her appearance at the ACM Awards and she garnered lots of praise for what she put together. This new upload may have been a simpler pick, but it received loads of love too.