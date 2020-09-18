Niece Waidhofer Dresses Up Like A Cheerleader & Gives Fans A Cheeky Peek Up Her Skirt

Niece Waidhofer is known by Instagram followers for sharing racy content, and on Friday she did not let them down. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a photo that saw her flaunting her assets while sporting a titillating cheerleader outfit.

As she is known to do, Niece went all out for the picture, which saw her laying on her belly on her bed. A framed mirror was situated on the other side of her bed just below a window. It caught the reflection of her backside perfectly, which worked out to be a spectacular view for her two million followers.

Niece’s top was white with short sleeves. It also had a plunging neckline that showed plenty of her cleavage. She teamed the top with a blue cheerleader skirt that featured two white stripes along the bottom edge. She also wore a pair of white knee socks. She completed her playful look with a pair of Converse ankle sneakers.

Niece wore her dark tresses down and styled straight. She sported pair of black glasses to enhance her schoolgirl look.

The busty model was positioned on the bed in such a way that her voluptuous chest was one of the most prominent aspects of the photo. But a nice view of her bosom did not seem to be enough. Niece also made sure her online audience got a peek up her skirt. The reflection showed the bottom half of her body — including a little bit of her booty. Her shapely legs were also visible in the mirror. She flashed a smiled for the camera as she snapped the picture.

In the caption, she left a playful message.

Within an hour of Niece sharing the update, it racked up more than 20,000 likes, proving to be a big hit.

More than 250 of the popular influencer’s admirers also took to the comments section to let her know what they thought of her sexy cheerleader outfit.

“thanks for the cheek peek, you gorgeous thing!” quipped one follower.

“Sexy and smart looking at the same time,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Dang you look amazing especially with your glasses on,” commented a third fan.

“Beautiful pic and even better reflection on mirror,” a fourth comment read.

Niece’s content might not be for everyone, but she certainly knows how to keep her online audience coming back for more. Earlier this month, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a black bra and matching thong while sporting thigh-high boots.