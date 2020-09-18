Nastia Liukin Wows In A Plunging Red Top & Metallic Gold Shorts

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin stunned her 1 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the social media platform, which she posted on Friday, September 18. In the sultry image, the decorated gymnast wore a plunging red top tucked into metallic shorts.

Nastia posed against a white wall, which made the colors in her outfit pop. She leaned against a brown wooden desk, which held a golden lamp and a cream-colored briefcase, as well as several colorful magazines.

She faced the camera directly, her eyes fixed on the lens. Her lips were slightly parted, the corners of her mouth turned upwards into a smile. Her pearly white teeth sparkled. She seemed to cross one leg over the other. Nastia bent both arms at the elbow, one hand clutching the end of her ponytail, while she held her other forearm across her midriff.

The celebrated athlete wore the bright red tank top, which featured thick straps that circled over her shoulders. The neckline dipped low on her chest, giving the ensemble a sexy vibe. The slightly baggy gold shorts were cuffed at the hem.

Nastia wore her blond tresses tied back into a tight ponytail that was cinched with multiple hair ties, giving her strands a bubbled look. As for her jewelry, Nastia chose to accessorize with items that matched her ensemble, like a necklace with a red heart and gold bracelets on her wrists.

Nastia’s followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram update, eager to shower the Olympian with compliments and praise for her fashionable outfit.

“This is a super cute look Nastia, love it!!!” exclaimed one person, punctuating their comment with a wealth of emoji, including a smiley face with heart eyes, a lollipop, a flame emoticon, and several hearts.

“Perfect,” commented another fan, following up their message with a smiley face blowing a kiss.

“Hair, face, fit,” gushed a third follower, including hands raised in praise and a sparkle emoji for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Nastia’s post garnered more than 1,600 likes and received over 20 comments in 45 minutes.

As The Inquisitr reported, Nastia recently tantalized her fans by wearing a Christian Dior bra in another snapshot that she uploaded to her social media account. In that image, she modeled the lingerie against a mirror, which gave her followers a double dose of the gymnast. She paired the top with a silver jacket that slid down her arms, as well as black pants.