Laura Sagra Flaunts Cleavage In Frilly Balconette Bra & Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs

Laura Sagra titillated her 937,000 Instagram followers when she shared a sizzling snap to her feed. The blond model flaunted her sensational curves wearing a rather skimpy outfit.

The update, which was posted on Friday, September 18, showed Laura wearing a lingerie set that left very little to the imagination. In her caption, she mentioned that the ensemble was as sweet as candy and followed it up by wishing sweet dreams to her admirers.

The fitness maven rocked an unabashedly feminine bra, much to the delight of her fans. The balconette bra helped to shape and enhance her bounteous cleavage by lifting her bust for a perky presentation. The layered, frilly underband created movement and depth and helped to draw the eye to her glowing décolletage. The pink straps fit snugly across her defined shoulders and had a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on center stage.

The matching bottoms were equally pretty and made from the same floral fabric. The high-leg panties had three linking straps that clung to her curvaceous hips. The bottoms also dipped low to expose even more skin. The model put her toned midsection on display. Her rock-hard abs and minuscule waist emphasized her hourglass frame.

Laura styled her golden mane in an off-center part that flattered her oval-shaped face. She allowed her tresses to fall gracefully down her back and shoulders.

The influencer took to the outdoors for this particular photo. She stood in front of fluffy cream pillows and a steel frame. The wall behind her was adorned with an ivy vine-covered trellis, and in the distance, a bushy green tree provided the perfect backdrop.

The fitness fanatic posed by slightly angling her hips to the side. She teased her audience by coyly fingering her hair while locking her gaze with the lens. She fiddled with the straps of her bottoms while slightly parting her lips suggestively for a provocative pose.

The photo sparked a frenzy among her admirers. She received more than 33, 000 likes and a ton of compliments from stunned fans who loved her offering.

One fan called her “my beautiful queen” and followed the comment with heart and flame emoji.

Another follower mentioned Laura’s family ties to another famous Instagram model.

“I love you Laura, and your sister, Anllela,” they said. The Inquisitr recently reported Anllela Sagra flaunted her flawless physique on social media.

An Instagrammer paid her an extravagant compliment.

“The most beautiful girl in Colombia! You are truly spectacular in that bikini set. Love you always,” they gushed.

“Your hard work has paid off. Keep it up,” a fourth fan said. They added flame, muscle, and heart emoji to their comment.