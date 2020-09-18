Donald Trump Supporter Arrested For Child Abuse After Attacking 12-Year-Old Girl

A supporter of President Donald Trump was arrested for child abuse this week after striking a 12-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole, The Florida Times-Union reported.

Norbert Eugene Logsdon Jr. of Orange Park, Florida, was charged on Wednesday for abusing a child without causing great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, the incident took place near a shopping mall at Blanding and Loch Rane boulevards, where Trump supporters were holding an event on the sidewalk after 5:30 p.m.

The incident — which was captured on video and posted to Facebook by the victim’s mother — took place after the mother yelled something antagonistic to the president’s backers. Afterward, Logsdon allegedly became angry and shoved a flagpole through the front passenger window, which was open, at least twice. The child was reportedly struck in her chest and face. In the report, a deputy claimed to “observe redness to the victim’s right face.”

In another video posted to Facebook, Logsdon is shown confronting another woman and holding a flag that says, “Trump 2020 No More Bullsh*t.”

“I don’t need to wear a mask. I’m not voting for Biden,” he said before huffing air at the woman.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump has faced criticism in the past for his support of violence among his backers. During a White House news conference late last month, Trump was pressed on advocates of his that were firing paint pellets at counter-protestors in Portland, Oregon. As reported by BBC, Trump said the paint pellets were used as a “defensive mechanism.”

“Your supporters, and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman who — and killed him, not with paint but with a bullet,” he said to the reporter, referring to the killing of Aaron Danielson at the hands of a self-described antifa militant.

“And I think it’s disgraceful,” he added.

Trump also appeared to defend Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people amid protests in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“That was an interesting situation, you saw the same tape as I saw, and he was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him.”

As The Inquisitr reported, a poll from Rasmussen Reports found that the majority of likely U.S. voters surveyed — 59 percent — fear violence from Trump’s enemies more than his advocates. In addition, the survey found that 31 percent of voters polled fear that America will enter a civil war within the next five years.