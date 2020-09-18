Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless For The Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar Spain’

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, and sent temperatures soaring by posting a sultry photograph.

In the snap, which was from the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Spain, Candice posed topless. She wore a black leather skirt which boasted silver buttons and eyelets. It also boasted a slit on the side which showed off her sexy thigh. She also opted for a broad black belt which accentuated her slender waist.

Although she folded her arms over her breasts to censor herself, she still flaunted plenty of skin to titillate her fans.

Candice wore her auburn tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for glamorous matte gold bracelets in each one of her wrists.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in New York, United States. The shoot took place outdoors, on the rooftop of a building. Some buildings and skyscrapers could be seen in the background. To pose, she extended one of her legs forward and kept her hand on the side of her face. The stunner gazed straight at the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Candice tagged the magazine, photographer David Roemer, and her stylist Elizabeth Sulcer for acknowledgement. She also tagged her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez as well as hairstylist Ward Stegerhoek.

Within two hours, the sultry snapshot amassed close to 60,000 likes. In addition, several of her admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 340 messages in which they praised her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“Already love this issue of the magazine! Candice Swanepoel supremacy!” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, this is so hot!!! I am sweating by looking at this picture. Btw, you are my favorite model,” another user chimed in.

“So beautiful! This is a perfect photo. You are a style icon, Candice. Love you so much!” a third admirer remarked.

“I was just viewing these pics in the mag and they are amazing! Love the ones with Anacan And Arie! Very rewarding pictures to have forever!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “queen,” and “my muse,” to let Candice know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation, including Shanina Shaik, Irina Shayk, Martha Graeff, and Maya Stepper.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 14, Candice shared a sultry new video in which she showed off major skin in a plain white tank top and Calvin Klein bottoms.