Donald Trump Says ‘We Expect To Have Enough Vaccines For Every American By April’

During a press conference on Friday, President Donald Trump said that there will be enough coronavirus vaccines for every American citizen by April next year, The Hill reported.

“We’ll have manufactured at least 100 million vaccine doses before the end of the year and likely much more than that,” he began.

“Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet authorized a COVID-19 vaccine, although progress has reportedly been made in developing an effective one.

The United States has invested in seven potential vaccines. Three of them are in so-called phase three trials.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has said that the results of the trials should be known by November. Still, he warned during a recent interview, a return to normalcy can be expected in “the first half to the third quarter of 2021.”

Seniors, health workers and populations most vulnerable to severe illness would be vaccinated first, according to Fauci.

As Politico reported, during the conference, Trump told reporters that the experts have made “historic progress” in terms of fighting the pandemic.

When asked about the vaccine, Trump said that “we essentially have it — we will be announcing it soon.” Notably, the commander-in-chief did not repeat his promise that there will be an effective vaccine by Election Day.

However, Trump stressed that a vaccine could be available sooner than Fauci and CDC Director Robert Redfield expect.

“We think we can beat that number very substantially,” he told members of the media.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are all working on a COVID-19 vaccine. AstraZeneca made significant progress, but had to pause its phase three trials after one of the participants developed severe side effects.

Moderna and Pfizer are also in the final stage of clinical tests in the U.S.

Trump has frequently touted his administration’s actions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, he has repeatedly pointed to the travel restrictions and bans he imposed earlier this year.

According to critics, the bans only exacerbated the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview with Fox News, part of which was released Friday, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, argued that the restrictions and travel bans imposed by the administration may have worsened the pandemic, because the policies were not executed the right way.

On January 31, Trump issued an executive order blocking entry to the U.S. of foreign travelers who had been to China, where COVID-19 originated.

In March, the commander-in-chief announced a ban on travel from Europe.