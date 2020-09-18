Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In A Slinky Red Gown: ‘Late Summer Days’

Alessandra Ambrosio wowed her 10.2 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the social media platform, which she shared on Thursday, September 17. The Victoria’s Secret supermodel posed in a crimson red dress that featured sexy cut-outs that showed off her bronzed skin.

Alessandra modeled against two large teal doors in the two-photo set, an incredible sunset behind her that was made up of purple skies and pink and indigo clouds. She stood tall in the sand, a long, wooden walkway in the background that was lit up by golden yellow lights.

The model rocked the slinky frock, which featured a neckline that was so low-cut her ample cleavage was on full display. The top of the gown boasted straps that circled around her tanned shoulders. It tied in the middle, just under her bust, and sported two triangular cut-outs on her sides. The garment slid down her body, contouring to her every curve. The ensemble showcased her hourglass figure and fit physique.

As for her jewelry, Alessandra chose to accessorize with a turquoise necklace that matched the doors in hue. She also wore a black necklace with a shell that nestled in between her bust. She sported two bracelets on her wrist.

She wore her chocolate locks deeply parted to the side. They cascaded down her shoulder in straight strands.

Alessandra leaned against the doorway in the first picture, making direct eye contact with the camera. She placed her hands over her hips, which only drew fans’ attention to her sculpted figure.

In the second image, she bent one arm at the elbow and placed her hand behind her head. She looked downwards. Her lips were parted, and her pearly white teeth shined.

Alessandra’s millions of followers were quick to rush to the comments section, showering the model with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“Stop posting pictures of me and pretending it’s you,” joked one follower, punctuating their message with three thinking smiley faces.

“Aahhh… what a beauty!!” exclaimed another social media user.

“Great shot, love the look, gorgeous,” declared a third fan, following up their comment with a kiss emoji.

“Wild, amazing, divine and infinite beauty, only Alessandra ambrosio,” gushed a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, Alessandra’s most recent post racked up more than 96,000 likes and received over 400 comments.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Alessandra shared another sexy look on her Instagram account. In that snapshot, she posed in an orange swimsuit while lounging on a boat.