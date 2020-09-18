Mahlagha Jaberi Wows Her 3.2 Million Instagram Fans With A Hot Bikini Photo

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, she brightened up her fans’ weekend by posting yet another sultry snap, one which sent temperatures through the roof.

In the snapshot, the 30-year-old model rocked a stylish white bikini which displayed her amazing physique. The top boasted a one-shoulder design and a brown zipper on the front. The tiny garment not only drew attention to her flawless décolletage but also displayed her bare midriff.

Mahlagha paired the top with matching high-waisted bottoms which put her well-toned legs on full display.

She wore her wet, brunette tressed down, letting her locks cascade over her back. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day time. The breathtaking view of the ocean, some palm trees, and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background.

To pose, Mahlagha sat on the edge of a swimming pool. She folded her knees and partially submerged her feet in the water while soaking up the sun. The hottie extended her arms forward and touched her feet and gazed straight at the camera. She also slightly parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Mahlagha added a motivational quote about the importance of love and acceptance. She also disclosed that her sexy bathing suit was from the London-based beachwear and clothing line, Moeva.

Within three hours, the pic amassed more than 63,000 likes. What’s more, several of Mahlagha’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared over a thousand messages in which they praised her amazing figure and hot looks.

“Wow, you are totally killing the look! I love you so much, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“You are the epitome of perfection and Eastern beauty. I wish I could like this picture multiple times,” another user chimed in.

“Omg, how can you be so, so perfect in every pic and video? I am speechless,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are the most beautiful Persian woman I have ever seen!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the clip to show appreciation and support, including Natalia Barulich, Janice Joostema, Alice Abdelaziz, and Nazanin Fara.

Mahlagha treated her legions of followers with a very hot video a few days ago in which she rocked a glamorous, peach-colored silk dress that perfectly accentuated her slim figure. In the clip, she lip-synced “Don’t Rush” by Young T & Bugsey and Naïka while showing off her sultry dance moves. To date, the video has racked up more than 333,000 views.