Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Curves In A Black Lace Ensemble & Teases She’s ‘Learning How To Drive’

Singer Bebe Rexha teased her Instagram followers with a tantalizing upload on Friday. She noted in her caption that she was in the process of learning something major and new to her, but it seemed that all eyes were on the photo she shared.

Bebe sat in the driver’s seat of what appeared to be a luxurious Ferrari convertible. The driver’s side door was fully open and the gray exterior and red interior of the vehicle perfectly complimented the singer’s ensemble. She had one hand wrapped around the door frame and sat so that she faced the photographer. Her legs were spread apart and her forearm rested on her upper thigh as she stared toward the camera with her lips parted slightly and a sultry expression on her face.

The 31-year-old singer had her hair styled with a side part and she had some of her blond tresses pulled back away from her face. A few wisps framed her face and she added black sunglasses and what appeared to be hoop earrings to add some additional sizzle to the look.

A long gold necklace with a pendant hung over Bebe’s chest and she had a large ring on the forefinger of one hand. She tagged the fashion line I.AM.GIA in her photo and this outfit of theirs that she chose was certainly a jaw-dropper.

“QUEEN LOVE YOU YOUR OUTFIT IS [fire emoji],” declared one impressed fan.

It appeared that this was the fashion line’s Alessi top that consisted of black lace with a subtle tan lining underneath. The garment had a collared neckline and a slit along the front hem, and it was fitted throughout Bebe’s torso to showcase her curves.

The matching flare pants and stiletto black boots completed Bebe’s look and it seemed that her followers could barely contain their love for this one. The photo received around 185,000 “likes” during the first couple of hours after it had been uploaded. In addition, more than 1,350 of Bebe’s 10.3 million followers felt the need to comment as well.

“you look amazing angel,” someone noted.

“oh my god, why are you so beautiful and elegant at the same time? only you have this gift of having all the beauties in yourself love you queen,” declared one of Bebe’s supporters.

“SLAYY MAMA,” commented another fan.

Bebe has shared quite a few sizzling-hot snaps in recent weeks, and she looked absolutely incredible as she recently celebrated her birthday. Her supporters regularly fawn over her stunning uploads, but this one seemed to generate an especially intense response.