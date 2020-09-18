Chanel West Coast Puts On A Leggy Display In A Daringly Short Black Romper & Sky-High Heels

Chanel West Coast lit up her Instagram page on Friday with another jaw-dropping snap that has proved hard to be ignored. The 32-year-old channeled her inner catwalk queen as she put on a stunning display in a sexy ensemble and sky-high heels.

Chanel posed outside for the steamy shot, which a tag on the photo credited to photographer Sonny Chaotic. She posed in front of a gorgeous fountain that was surrounded by trees, standing with her legs spread slightly apart and one hand on her hip while placing the other on her forehead.

A black-and-white filter was placed over the photo, though the rapper’s shadow cast a figure behind her, indicating that it was a gorgeous and sunny day. She tilted her head up toward the sun, closing her eyes in a blissful manner as she basked in its warmth while working the camera with a sultry expression across her face.

As for her look in the shot, Chanel opted to highlight her hourglass physique in a form-fitting black romper that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The one-piece boasted a strapless style that fell low down her chest, allowing her to show off her toned arms, shoulders, and ample cleavage. It had underwire-style cups that defined her voluptuous assets, and cinched in at her midsection to highlight her trim waist and flat stomach. Also of note was its daringly short length — the piece just barely grazed to her upper thighs, leaving a teasing glimpse of her derriere and long legs exposed for her fans to admire.

Chanel added a pair of strappy sandals with a dangerously tall heel to further enhance her leggy display, noting in the caption of the post that she went from a height of 5-foot-3-inches to an impressive 6-foot-3-inches in the footwear. She also sported a pair of elbow-length satin gloves that gave her ensemble a chic and elegant vibe.

Fans quickly took note of the sizzling snap, awarding it nearly 16,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Chanel with compliments.

“Whatever your height…woman, you are a queen,” one person wrote.

“You look great in everything you wear! praised another fan.

“This photo is everything,” a third follower remarked.

“Legs for days omg,” added a fourth admirer.

Chanel certainly knows how to capture the attention of her online audience. Recently, the star sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her flawless physique in a black bikini while relaxing on the beach. That look was a huge hit as well, earning over 92,000 likes and 1,161 comments to date.