Genesis Lopez Flaunts Bodacious Backside In Orange Thong Bikini

American bombshell Genesis Lopez teased her 4.8 million Instagram followers on Friday, September 18, when she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini.

The 28-year-old fitness model was photographed seemingly on a boat, as the blue sky and turquoise sea filled the background behind her.

Genesis positioned herself in the center of the frame and struck a sexy pose. The model stood up straight with her back toward the camera as she propped her booty out. Her left hand grabbed onto what appeared to be a blue awning, likely to help her maintain her balance. She rotated her head back to share a slight smile and sultry gaze with the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair was flipped over to the right and styled in natural-looking waves that fell around her right shoulder. Some of her locks blew in the wind, indicating there was a light sea-breeze out on the water.

Genesis sported an orange bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment exposed a great deal of sideboob, drawing attention to her busty assets. She teamed the top with a pair of matching, thong bottoms that put her bodacious backside on show, while the side-straps drew the eye to her slim midriff.

Genesis accessorized the look with a pair of stud earrings.

She revealed via the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami Beach, Florida.

In the post’s caption, she suggested that her photo encapsulated Friday vibes. She also wished her fans a good weekend, before asking them what their plans were. Finally, she directed users to the link in her bio for her “exclusive content.”

The eye-catching image quickly grew in popularity with admirers, amassing more than 36,000 likes since being uploaded just one hour ago. More than 400 fans verbalized their support in the comments section, where they showered the model with compliments on her looks, her form, and her tantalizing bathing suit.

“Happy Friday! You are so unbelievable gorgeous, happy weekend,” one individual wrote.

“You are so beautiful and hot Genesis,” chimed in another admirer, adding a string of red-heart and fire emoji.

“73 degrees with a chance of booty cheeks,” a third fan joked, following their sentence with a number of peach emoji.

“Wow, the perfect girl does exist,” a fourth user added.

Genesis is no stranger to sharing risqué photos of herself. On September 14, she stunned Instagram users once more when she went topless for an image, rocking just a pair of panties, per The Inquisitr.