Viki Odintcova Goes Glam In An Off-White Dress, Shows Off Her Sexy Legs

Russian model Viki Odintcova took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, and wowed her 5.1 million fans with a set of glamorous photographs.

In the snaps, Viki rocked a gorgeous, off-white silk maxi dress which perfectly hugged her curves. The outfit boasted spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline which drew attention to her flawless décolletage. It also showed off a glimpse of cleavage.

The dress also featured a thigh-high slit through which Viki showed off her well-toned legs. She completed the attire with a pair of matching heels which rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

Viki straightened her brunette tresses, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings and a sparkly bracelet in one of her wrists. The hottie also carried a matching clutch.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place at the Kempinski Hotel Moika 22 in St.Petersburg, Russia. The snapshot was captured indoors, in a room which featured glass roof and walls. As a result, plenty of sunlight fell over her.

Some exquisite chairs and other furniture could be seen in the background, while the picture also captured the view of the clear blue sky which could be seen through the glass roof.

The hottie added two photos from a shoot. In the first pic, she looked at the camera, tilted her head, and parted her lips. In the second image, she looked away from the lens and flashed a smile.

Viki added a caption in Russian, and according to a Google translation, she informed users that the picture was captured at one of her girlfriend’s wedding.

Within six hours, the post racked up more than 60,000 likes. In addition, many of Viki’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 320 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“You are so beautiful. I wonder when are you going to get married? By the way, I am also single so you have a potential groom right here, lol,” one of her fans commented to express his wishful thinking.

“Damn, you are looking very beautiful and sweet!!” another admirer remarked.

“Looking so amazing! Be my wife, please! I will try to make you the happiest woman!” a third follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so elegant,” and “extremely classy” to express their adoration for Viki.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snapshots, including Elena Romanova, Irina Dreyt, and Madina Tamova.