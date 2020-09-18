Veronica Bielik Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Pale Pink Bikini

On Friday, September 18, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded tantalizing photos for her 2.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The stunning snaps showed the 27-year-old posing in front of a pool. Sliding glass doors opening to what appears to be a living room can be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Mykonos, Greece.

Veronica sizzled in a pale pink bikini that featured a criss-cross halterneck top and a pair of cheeky side tie bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. She finished off the sexy look with a delicate bracelet and mirrored cat-eye sunglasses worn on the top of her head. The blond bombshell also styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves. In addition, her long nails were perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Veronica stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She placed one of her hands on the side of her thigh, as she touched her sunglasses. She altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. The social media sensation looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, Veronica noted that her sunglasses were from the online retailer Fashion Nova.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Those curves are out of this world,” wrote a fan.

“Ahh you are looking absolutely amazing in that bikini wow [a]nd you have the most beautiful smile that can light up our world even in the darkest of days [h]ave a wonderful day @veronicabielik,” added a different devotee.

“Fantastic figure and gorgeous smile,” remarked another admirer.

“[Y]ou are super beautiful and very perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Veronica is not shy when comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post pictures that show her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded photos, in which she wore a plunging red maxi dress. That post has been liked over 73,000 times since it was shared.