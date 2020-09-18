Abby Dowse Bares Booty & Underboob In An Impossibly Tiny Turquoise Bikini

Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page again this week with a steamy new photo that saw her showing some serious skin. The image went live to her page just moments ago but has already been showered with praise by many of her 2.4 million followers.

The Aussie model appeared to be outside on her patio in the September 18 addition to her feed. She brought her ornate white mirror with her outside, leaning it up against the side of her house for a unique set up that has been seen a number of times on the social media platform over the last few months. The camera was positioned behind Abby as she posed on her knees on top of a thin gray-and-white striped towel, gazing at her reflection in the glass in front of her with a sultry stare.

Abby slipped into a minuscule turquoise bikini from Fashion Nova for the sunkissed photoshoot that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece included an impossibly tiny bandeau top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and underboob that threatened to spill out entirely. It was tight closed in a tight knot in the middle of her bust, drawing even more attention to the scandalous display.

The matching bottoms of the scanty swimwear set were equally as risque. The thong-style garment showcased her round booty nearly in its entirety as she worked the camera, while its high-cut design offered a peek at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It also had a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim, flat midsection, and hourglass silhouette.

Abby accessorized her look with a stack of thin necklaces, as well as a pair of oversized hoop earrings. She styled her long platinum locks down in voluminous waves that spilled messily behind her back, leading her to label herself a “little lioness” in the caption.

Fans wasted no time in showing the scantily-clad new addition to Abby’s feed some love. It has racked up nearly 5,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Fabulous shot! Love how you’re popping in that color,” one person wrote.

“Your tan is the best, so so beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Perfectly stunning, gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“So beautiful, darling,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby has been bringing the heat with all of her Instagram uploads lately. Just yesterday, the star steamed up her page with another shot that saw her going braless and flashing major underboob in a cropped hoodie and matching sweatpants. That look proved to be a huge hit as well, amassing over 20,000 likes and 363 comments to date.