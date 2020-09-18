Lexi Wood Sizzles In An Unbuttoned Black Dress On Instagram

American fashion model Lexi Wood took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, and wowed her 1 million followers with a very hot snapshot.

In the pic, the 22-year-old Canadian rocked a stylish black dress which perfectly accentuated her slender figure. Made up of ribbed fabric, the thigh-length outfit boasted a button-down front and long sleeves. To spice things up, Lexi undid the first few buttons to show off a glimpse of her black lace brassiere. The outfit also drew attention to her flawless décolletage and her toned thighs.

Lexi wore her tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two small hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Toronto, Canada. The shoot took place indoors and Lexi posed while perching on a transparent chair. She rested her elbow on her work table and crossed her legs. A laptop, some magazines and papers, and a glass could be seen on the table. Lexi also hung some of her coats and jackets on a shelf behind her.

To strike a pose, the hottie tilted her head and gazed straight into the lens while touching her tongue with a pen.

In the caption, Lexi informed users that her outfit was from Privacy Pls, while the coats hanging in the background were from Revolve. Within four hours, the picture racked up more than 14,000 likes.

In addition, many of Lexi’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 150 comments in which they praised her amazing body, hot looks, and her sensual sense of style.

“You look gorgeous, as always!” one of her fans commented, adding a flower emoji.

“Do you want to be my secretary?” another user chimed in.

“Good evening, looking gorgeous in this business attire. Would you like to schedule a zoom call with me, please?” a third follower wrote.

“Irresistibly sexy. Have an exciting evening, goddess” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “sexy,” “splendid,” and “what a babe,” to express their admiration for Lexi.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Kristina Levina, Evely Oliveira, Tiffany Wood, and Kaylee Killion.

Lexi rarely fails to impress her admirers with her sultry photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 14, she posted a pic in which she rocked a black bikini top featuring two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment not only hugged her bust but it also drew attention to her assets. She teamed the top with a pair of denim shorts.