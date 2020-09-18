Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Shows Off Her Fit Booty In Skintight Shorts & Cropped Shirt

Instagram model Lucy Robson delighted fans by showcasing her curvy body for her latest video update. In the post, she was filmed wearing a revealing cropped shirt that flaunted her assets, and a pair of skintight shorts that accentuated her booty.

The 25-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her skills on the golf course, and in this upload she shared six exercises golfers can do to warmup. She performed the routine at home on a dark gym mat, and used a hot pink-colored foam roller.

Robson tied up her long blond hair for the workout, and left strands of bangs hanging down in front of her gorgeous face. The Cal Poly product sported a light brown cropped top that highlighted her cleavage with a plunging neckline, and knotted in the middle. She rocked a pair of high-waist burgundy bike shorts that hugged onto her legs, and a pair of light blue sneakers.

At the beginning of the footage, Robson was filmed from behind as she was on her knees facing a wall with the roller placed under her left thigh. That leg was extended and she rocked back and forth. For the next exercise, the golfer laid on her side with the foam pad under her hips. This angle gave viewers an unobstructed shot of her curvy backside in the tight-fitting ensemble.

The British beauty bent her knees to perform lunges for the next portion of her routine. She laid down flat for the fifth part of the workout, and crawled using her elbows with the roller placed under her legs. The video ended with Robson sitting on the foam pad to do glute rolls.

For the caption, Robson included details on how many reps and sets to do for the routine, and added flag-in-hole along with golfer emoji before uploading the footage on Friday. Many of her 873,000 Instagram followers took notice of the post, and more than 10,000 made their way to the like button in just over 12 hours after it went online. The model received more than 200 comments, as her replies were peppered with heart and fire emoji. Fans complimented her stunning physique, and thanked Robson for sharing the exercises.

“Thanks I’ll try the hip thing, it’s been sore for days now,” one follower replied.

“Is there a good calf one? Calves are a pain!” another commented.

“I actually picked up a couple of good exercises there,” a fan wrote.

“Don’t know what is more enjoyable, watching you play golf or workout,” an admirer responded.

