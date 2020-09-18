Eva Longoria, 45, Rocks A Cropped Hoodie & Joggers As She Sips From A Coffee Cup

A new Instagram post by actress and activist Eva Longoria generated a lot of buzz among her millions of followers. The photo itself was relatively simple, but Eva’s fans still found plenty to appreciate about it.

In her caption, Eva noted that she was honoring a Latina-owned brand she liked in honor of Latinx Heritage Month. She wore an ensemble from the Hija de tu Madre brand and she looked incredible from head to toe.

It appeared that Eva was in her home, as a small kid’s chair embroidered with her son’s name on it was on the floor behind her. She had her dark hair slicked back over her head and she wore dark sunglasses over her eyes.

Eva sipped from a coffee cup that had the phrase “Echale Ganas” imprinted on it and people could see that she wore a simple band on her wedding ring finger. Black sneakers adorned her feet and she stood with one foot placed slightly to the side and in front of the other as she held the cup up to her lips with both hands.

Her ensemble consisted of a black cropped hoodie and matching black joggers. The fashion brand’s name was imprinted in colorful pink, blue, and purple cursive letters on both the hoodie and the pants.

The hoodie and joggers weren’t at all revealing, but they still did a fabulous job of highlighting Eva’s incredible figure. The pants showcased her slender waist and curvy hips and her fans showered her with praise for this casual Friday look.

“LOVE THIS go ‘head with yo bad self,” raved one of Eva’s fans.

“Love it you kills it Eva,” a supporter declared.

In just an hour, around 14,500 of her 8 million Instagram followers had already hit the “like” button for this post. Dozens of people commented and many of them were thrilled to see this Latina-owned company get some attention.

“@hijadetumadre is the best!!! It looks so good on you!!” praised another supporter.

“OMG LOVE IT!!!!” someone else said.

Eva has been making plenty of statements via her Instagram posts lately. Sometimes she has gotten political as she tried to encourage people to vote this fall. At other times, she shared candid shots that showed her feeding her son as she encouraged others to embrace doing the same.

In this case, Eva wanted to embrace her heritage and give a company she adored a powerful shout-out. The message got through loud and clear and everybody went wild over how fabulous she looked.