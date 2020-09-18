Christian Siriano Absolutely Dazzles Fans With Stunning Backyard Fashion Show For NYFW

American designer Christian Siriano made a splash during New York Fashion Week, inviting a small guest list to his backyard for an intimate, fabulous showcase of his Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

For the show — which was held at his Westport, Connecticut home — the designer showcased several vibrant, colorful pieces for a socially distanced, mask-wearing audience, in adherence with pandemic guidelines. Christian’s show put his respect for the COVID health and safety precautions front and center, in spite of political dissent on the matter.

Christian shared a video clip from the showcase with his 1.5 million Instagram followers, showing the models walking on the grass “runway” in his various designs. The song “Supermodel” by Jill Sobule played in the background as the women strutted their stuff against a lush, green, foresty backdrop. Several models wore large, poufy tulle skirts in different colors and a few of them topped off their looks with bolero hats which matched their bikini-style tops. Some wore long, strikingly colorful sheaths with feathers or floral pieces.

Each model wore a mask designed to match their respective outfit.

The Project Runway winner and mentor spoke with Vogue post-show and cited elements from the ’80s and ’90s as inspiration.

“I like that, because it reminded me of when I was growing up wanting to be a fashion designer—that’s kind of what inspired everything,” he stated.

The clip, posted to his Instagram feed on Friday, garnered a ton of love from adoring fans. Many took to the comments section to voice their appreciation for the designs while others simply congratulated Christian. Within just a few hours of posting, the upload amassed more than 73,000 likes and over 300 comments, as followers expressed their affection with numerous heart eyes and fire emoji.

The show included an expansive exhibition of diversity, not just in terms of race, but in other ways as well. Models of all backgrounds, ages, and body types were included in the event — something Christian is known for doing. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the fashion industry is still working on putting inclusivity at the forefront, and certainly has a long way to go.