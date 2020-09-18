GOP Strategist: Donald Trump Would ‘Kill’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Feed His Wife ‘To The Dogs’ To Stay In Power

During the latest edition of his New Abnormal podcast, Republican strategist Rick Wilson argued that President Donald Trump would do anything to stay in power, Raw Story reported on Friday.

Speaking with his co-host Molly Jong-Fast, Wilson expressed concern about Attorney General William Barr’s alleged meddling in the 2020 presidential election.

Wilson said that he expects the nation’s top law enforcement officer to do all he can to make sure Trump beats Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, this fall.

“I’m most worried about Trump-world on a contested Election Day,” he said, predicting that Trump will deem the election rigged and “stolen” if Biden wins by fewer than 40 electoral votes.

In such a scenario, Wilson speculated, Trump would probably deploy the National Guard to seize ballot boxes across the nation. Barr would assist the commander-in-chief by sending out “the little green men.”

“They are already engaged in a widespread legal effort to stop early voting, to stop mail voting in a number of states,” the Republican strategist posited.

Barr has been accused of using his position to help the president. He recently publicly sided with the commander-in-chief on the issue of COVID-19 lockdowns. He has also criticized former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, accusing prosecutors of partisan bias.

“There’s nothing they won’t do to hold power,” Wilson continued, declaring that Trump would stop at nothing to stay in the White House.

Wilson said that the commander-in-chief would “personally kill” Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and feed his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, “to the dogs” to stay in office.

“If Donald Trump was told tomorrow, ‘you have to go personally kill Ruth Bader Ginsburg.’ He would do it. If Donald Trump’s told tomorrow that ‘you have to feed Melania to dogs,’ he would do it.”

“This guy has to hold power or he is in the deepest possible hole,” Wilson stressed.

As CNN reported, for months, Trump has been railing against mail-in voting and trying to cast doubt about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

According to the publication, he has shared false and misleading statistics and information in order to persuade the public that the November contest is being rigged against him and the Republican Party.

In a recent column penned for Salon, journalist Amanda Marcotte suggested that Barr could play a key role in Trump’s alleged efforts to “steal” the presidency.

Marcotte wrote that Barr has been putting pressure on federal prosecutors to consider charges of sedition against individuals involved in the Black Lives Matter protests in order to set a precedent for November.

His push for these charges, she wrote, is part of Republicans’ plan to declare victory regardless of results.