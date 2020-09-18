LeBron James Is Outraged By Lori Loughlin Getting To Choose Where She Serves Time

Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin was given the opportunity to handpick the facility where she’ll serve time for her role in a nationwide college admissions scandal, prompting a vitriolic response from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Instagram. The four-time NBA MVP posted a screen capture of a Vanity Fair headline that stated she would be serving her two-month sentence at the prison “of her choice” and lamented her treatment in relation to that of people of color.

“Of her what!!???” wrote James, after which he included a slew of laughing until crying emoji.

“I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if [convicted] of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for [too] much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!”

James’ comments come as protests against racial injustice continue to occur across the U.S.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images

As relayed previously by The Inquisitr, Loughlin and her husband — men’s streetwear mogul Mossimo Giannulli — were accused of bribing officials at the University of Southern California to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the school. The couple had maintained their innocence for the better part of a year before ultimately agreeing to plead guilty to wire and mail fraud charges.

Both were sentenced for their involvement in the highly publicized scandal last month. For his part, Gianulli will be incarcerated for five months, while Loughlin was handed a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and two years of probation in addition to her prison sentence. They had been looking at the possibility of 20 years apiece behind bars for those charges.

Per the L.A. Times, a judge signed off on Loughlin’s request to serve her time at a medium-security, federal prison camp in Victorville, California. The facility’s inmates are reportedly housed in open bay dormitories, two- and four-person cubicles, as well as four-person rooms. Meanwhile, work detail is said to include driving, education, food and trash services, grounds-keeping, painting and plumbing.

James is far from the only person who is upset by Loughlin being allowed to personalize her incarceration. Thousands of comments were left on his Instagram update, many of which joined him in expressing discontent.

“System is designed for Karens to thrive,” wrote one commenter.

“White privilege at its finest,” added another user.

“That’s why you king,” stated a fan of the Lakers star. “Always speaking up.”