Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter, Wears Lingerie From Savage X Fenty While Sitting Outside In An Egg Chair

Reginae rocked a bra and matching underwear.

Reginae Carter, the 21-year-old daughter of hip-hop icon Lil Wayne, wore her lingerie outdoors for her latest photo shoot for Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s successful brand. She rocked an all-black set in the pic.

Reginae posed outside on an egg chair. The trendy piece of outdoor furniture had a black steel base. A curved wire frame formed the back, and it was wrapped with thick woven cords that appeared to be rattan with a gray finish. The chair had a circular white cushion. Reginae sank into the plush seat as she leaned back with her elbows propped on its rounded back.

The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star wore a black lace bra with thin shoulder straps and scallop trim around its low neckline. The sides of the cups were sheer and unlined, but panels of silky opaque fabric kept Reginae from revealing too much. Her matching panties had a textured elastic waistband that hit right below the navel. The high-cut leg openings were also trimmed with flirty scalloped lace.

Reginae accessorized with a sleek silver choker chain and a navel ring. She also wore a pair of glittering earrings, but they were almost completely hidden by her shiny, raven-colored tresses. Her hair was pulled up in a sassy high ponytail. The length created curtains that brushed the tops of her shoulders. One chin-length tendril was left free to follow the curve of her left cheek.

Her long fingernails were painted with bubblegum-pink polish, while her toenails were white. Her smooth skin had an allover glow. The petite social media influencer’s stomach was taut and trim, and her legs looked strong and toned. She crossed her stems and held her hands up in the air, which gave her an air of cool confidence.

Reginae’s chair was positioned in front of two rows of manicured hedges, which added a pop of color to the image. Her caption was the catchphrase of rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli.

Reginae’s pro modeling pic amassed over 147,000 likes, and her fans couldn’t stop gushing about how great she looked. Heart-eye and flame emoji were also found in abundance in the comments section of her post.

“Girl you didn’t have to do us like that,” one remark read.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” said another admirer.

“Perfect body,” added a third.

Reginae is an ambassador for Savage X Fenty, so she often models pieces from the brand on her Instagram page. Her fans recently went wild over a photo of the reality TV personality rocking a white lace teddy.