Ellie Gonsalves Sizzles In A Sexy Orange Swimsuit On A Bermuda Beach

Australian bombshell Ellie Gonsalves tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy snap taken outdoors. The picture was captured on a beach in Bermuda, as she mentioned in the caption, and she also tagged photographer Bonnie Hansen, who captured the smoking-hot shot.

Ellie rocked a one-piece swimsuit in a vibrant orange shade that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. The sun shone down on portions of her body, illuminating her tantalizing figure, and she had plenty of rugged natural details behind her, including what looked like a rock formation as well as plenty of trees and greenery.

The swimsuit she wore had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and she drew even more attention to her chest with her choice of accessories. She added a necklace with a delicate chain and eye-catching pendant that rested right at her cleavage.

Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms and sculpted shoulders on display. The orange fabric hugged her ample assets and toned stomach, highlighting her incredible figure.

Though the swimsuit was a one-piece, it still showed off plenty of skin thanks to the scandalous side detail. The typical leg holes were extended up all the way to her rib cage, leaving her waist exposed. Her hips remained bare, and the cut accentuated her curves of her body.

She posed with both arms stretched out to her sides and her legs slightly crossed, one hip cocked. She added a pair of tinted sunglasses, which slid down the bridge of her nose slightly, and her shorter locks were styled in an effortlessly tousled look.

Her plump lips were slightly parted in the image as she gazed at the camera, looking absolutely breathtaking in the slice of tropical paradise.

Her followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 4,700 likes within 11 hours. It also received 59 comments from her eager audience.

“Queen,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two flame emoji.

“Good gawd, you’re beautiful! I wish I followed you from the beginning, I just barely found your instagram post today! I just have to say that you’re amazing and have a gorgeous body!” another follower remarked.

“You’re so hot,” a third fan added.

“I like that orange,” another chimed in, complimenting the bold hue of Ellie’s swimwear.

