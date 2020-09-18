Kinsey Wolanski Showers After Surfing In Plunging Thong One-Piece On Instagram

Kinsey Wolanski showed fans how she spent her Friday morning in a new Instagram post. The influencer shared photos of herself enjoying some time on the beach after a surf session as she rocked a revealing black one-piece. The swimwear did nothing but favors for her curves and left little to the imagination.

Kinsey’s all-black swim look featured short sleeves and soaking wet material that clung to her curves. In addition, a zipper down the front appeared to be left entirely open, so her ample cleavage was on full display. The skintight fabric hugged her flat tummy.

The lower half of the suit had a high thong cut that came up above her hips and showcased her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere and shapely legs were on full display.

Kinsey accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver dangling earrings and a few rings on her finger. Her blond locks were damp and slicked back behind her head.

The first image showed Kinsey leaning against a red and blue surf board in Santa Monica, California, according to the post’s geotag. A palm tree nearby provided shade as she posed in the sand. In the background, the gentle waters rolled into the shore. She arched her back and peered over the board with a sultry gaze.

In the second photo, Kinsey stood beneath a shower and ran her hands over her hair. She crossed her legs slightly and closed her eyes, allowing the water to run over her face. She curved her back once more in a way that emphasized her figure.

Finally, the third image showed Kinsey pressing the board against the wall as the sun washed over her, causing her tan skin to glow. She lifted her knee to add some more shape to her round booty as she extended her arms. The babe leaned her head back and appeared to flash a slight smile.

The post garnered more than 17,000 likes in an hour. It also received nearly 130 comments in an hour, mostly from fans who showered her with compliments.

“You are the moooost beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful baby love this,” another user added.

“Has a woman ever looked better in a wet suit!” a third person exclaimed with heart-eye emoji.

“Looking stunning as always,” a fourth person wrote.

Kinsey’s followers know that she can slay any ensemble. In a recent Instagram reel, she performed a backflip off a boat while rocking an incredibly tiny black bikini.