Angeline Varona Leaves Little To The Imagination In Gold Chain Bikini

Angeline Varona has been flaunting her curves on Instagram lately, mostly in barely there outfits that left little to the imagination. On Friday, September 18, the Latina model showed off her fabulous figure in two photos in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

In her first snap, the influencer was seen sitting on her legs. According to the geotag, she wore her sexy swimwear in Acapulco. She posed in the middle of the frame, raising both of her hands on top of her head. The stunner gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She squinted her eyes from the bright glare of the sun.

In the second pic, she posed with her backside facing the photographer. She looked over her shoulder and gave a serious stare. Angeline sported a matching beach cover, which was taken off her shoulders, hanging on her wrists. The blurry background displayed a stunning view of the sky and some lush greenery.

Angeline rocked a teeny tiny bikini top with cups that were cut so small that it barely handled her voluptuous chest. As a result, an ample amount of underboob was seen in the shot. The garment had prints in various colors of yellow, purple, blue, pink, green, and black. Instead of regular strings, gold chains went over her shoulders for support.

She sported a pair of low-cut bottoms that were equally skimpy. Like the top, gold chains formed the waistband, and it clung to her waist. The clothing also boasted a pretty high-cut design that showcased plenty of skin.

Angeline opted to wear her favorite stud earrings and a bangle with her beach attire. She wore her long, brunette locks in a side part and styled it in soft, loose waves. She let most of the strands hung over her right shoulder.

The internet personality paired the pictures with a short caption. In the post, she also tagged professional photographer, Yoan’s Playground and added several hashtags.

In less than a day of going live, the post has earned more than 23,800 likes and upward of 280 comments. Her fellow influencers and hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section, showering her with various messages. Many complimented Angeline on her beauty and amazing physique. Countless followers opted to express their admiration for the model by leaving a string of emoji.

“Wow! KILLED IT with THIS ONE,” a fan commented.

“You’re an angel sent from heaven,” gushed another admirer, adding heart-eyes and angel emoji at the end of the comment.

“Oh, my LORD! Stop giving heart attacks over here,” added a third social media user.