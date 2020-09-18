‘General Hospital’ Recap: The Truth About Holly’s Fate Is Revealed, But Plenty Of Unknowns Remain

After several months of speculation, General Hospital viewers now know the truth about whether or not Holly Sutton really died in the boat incident. A confrontation involving Robert Scorpio and Winston Rudge seemed to point in one direction, but at the end of Friday’s episode, the truth was revealed. Holly is alive and is being held captive.

Rudge’s crew left Robert convinced that Holly was truly dead. Robert had been convinced she was alive and argued that the unidentifiable body found wasn’t necessarily hers. However, the men then gave Robert a ring that was supposedly found on the body and he recognized it as one he had given her. He left seemingly believing that he had been wrong all this time.

However, viewers were then treated to a juicy scene. A set of cameras being watched by someone hidden from view revealed that Holly was alive and was locked away in a room. At the moment, however, it is not known who is behind all of this. Rudge is working for someone, but specifics remain under wraps for now.

General Hospital fans wasted no time celebrating this development across social media. There are plenty of theories regarding the person orchestrating all of this and spoilers suggest that great stuff is coming on this front. Regardless of where this is headed, seeing Emma Samms back as Holly generated a lot of excitement among the show’s long-time fans.

“Ok so today was the BEST ending ever!! I jumped off the couch when they showed Holly at the very end!!!” raved one fan.

“OMG HOLLY SUTTON SCORPIO!! ENGLISH LIVES!” another fan tweeted, incorporating the nickname for her.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Of course, there are plenty of suspects in terms of who might be behind this. Rudge originally worked with Olivia Jerome, but Friday’s show seemed to signal that a man is behind this. General Hospital fans immediately started buzzing over the possibilities.

Could it be Peter August? He had been involved in trying to orchestrate a distraction for Robert a while back and he had someone keeping an eye on Holly. However, he seemed as surprised as anybody when it was revealed she was supposedly dead.

Could it be someone from the Cassadine family or Cyrus Renault? There’s no obvious reason that Cyrus would go after her. However, he is the current bad boy of Port Charles and it’s certainly possible.

“I was so EXCITED 2C Holly today. I know @EmmaSamms1 been recovering from COVID but her taping that brief scene was FANTASIC!! I have 2 give credit where credit is due= #GH kept that a stone cold secret. I jumped out of my chair when I saw her! Find UR girl Robert!” another viewer said on Twitter.

This is just the latest in fabulous casting surprises that General Hospital has incorporated since returning from the coronavirus production hiatus. Taggert’s death was faked and Dante is back in the picture, and now Emma has reprised her role as Holly.

General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything much about how much everybody will see of Emma, but Friday’s cliffhanger seemed to be enough to tide everybody over for a bit.