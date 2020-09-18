Russian Hottie Polina Malinovskaya Stuns In An Impossibly Small String Bikini In Tulum

Polina Malinovskaya gave her audience of 2 million-plus something to talk about when flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy ensemble. The actress added some serious heat to her Instagram page with the suggestive photo on September 18.

The photo captured Polina enjoying some fun in the sun, while a geotag in the upload indicated that she was at Ahau Tulum, which is an upscale and eco-friendly resort. She appeared to be posing on a balcony made entirely of wood while a tiki-like hut served as the roof. Polina stretched one arm out on a log railing, and the opposite was placed near her side. She shot a sultry stare into the camera, and her lips were slightly parted.

Polina stunned in a purple swimsuit that perfectly suited her fit frame. The ensemble included a triangle-style bikini top with thin straps that stretched over her toned arms and shoulders. It boasted a plunging neckline and tiny cups that exposed a generous portion of cleavage, while also leaving the tattoo between her breasts well within sight. The cups were also spaced far apart, and Polina’s entire collar was on display.

She wore a pair of matching bottoms that were equally risque as her top. They had thin, stringed sides that were tied over her cut hipbones in bows, and the high-rise style allowed Polina to showcase her muscular thighs. The front of the suit was worn low on her muscular abs and covered what was necessary with a scant amount of fabric.

Polina styled her blond locks with a center part, and they appeared to be dampened. Her long mane tumbled over her back and shoulders, and the front framed her face. The model made sure to tag the resort in the caption of the social media update, encouraging her fans to leave her alone with her vision.

The post has only been live on Polina’s page for two hours, but it’s been well-received by fans. In that time frame, more than 89,000 clicked the “like” button and 360-plus left comments.

“Life is good for you. You look perfect as always,” one follower complimented.

“I have a vision of you and your beautiful face,” a second Instagrammer chimed in, adding a few flame emoji.

“Hello Beautiful. Where is that suit from,” a third fan questioned.

“You’re very beautiful!! Blessings to you my sweet,” a fourth wrote.

A bikini seems to be Polina’s outfit of choice during her Mexican getaway. Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that she flaunted her figure in a skimpy black suit, earning plenty of praise from her audience.