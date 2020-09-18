‘Big Brother’ Star Ian Terry ‘Not Sure’ If He’ll Go To Nicole Franzel’s Wedding After She Voted To Evict Him

The evicted 'Big Brother-All-Stars' player says he has to check his schedule.

Big Brother star Ian Terry said he is still deciding if he will attend Nicole Franzel’s wedding to fellow show alum Victor Arroyo.

Hours after his friend and fellow Big Brother winner voted to evict him out of the CBS reality competition, the returning Season 14 star hinted that he might be too busy to attend her pricey destination gala set for later this year at a resort in Turks and Caicos.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ian revealed he received the invitation to Nicole’s wedding before the All-Stars season began last month and that her gameplay would not affect his decision to attend.

“I’m not sure I’m going to go. Anything that happened in the game has no effect on that, just to make that very clear. It just depends on what my schedule’s like. I obviously appreciate the invite. Nothing in the game will affect that.”

He added that he respected Nicole’s gameplay, although he did question why he wasn’t invited into The Committee, the larger alliance that she is a part of with Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore, Dani Briones, Memphis Garrett, and Tyler Crispen.

“I am definitely a little curious about that,” the 29-year-old management consultant said. “I really, really respect that everything that we went through in the last week and I think she’s still a great friend.”

Nicole and Ian do have a friendship outside of the game, and she was his ally early on. The two agreed that as the only former winners in the All-Stars house, they needed to have each other’s backs. Once Ian was put on the chopping block, Nicole did try to swing the votes in his favor, but her large Committee alliance wasn’t on board so she went with the group vote and tearfully voted her pal out. He was sent home in a vote of 5 to 3.

Had Nicole vote to keep Ian in the house, Head of Household Dani Briones would have been forced to break a tie, thus putting blood on her hands with the show’s first jury member.

While Ian’s RSVP to Nicole’s special day remains in limbo, fans know that least one other Big Brother alum won’t be in attendance for the reality star’s nuptials. Nicole famously uninvited Janelle Pierzina to her wedding in her goodbye message when the four-time player was evicted from the All-Stars season three weeks ago. Janelle later blasted Nicole’s “cheap a**” destination affair which requires attendees to foot the bill for a $3000 hotel stay.