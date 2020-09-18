Evgeniya Lvovna Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Bike Shorts

On Friday, September 18, Russian model Evgeniya Lvovna shared a stunning snap with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the 25-year-old standing on cement steps with green foliage visible in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the casual photoshoot was Hollywood, California.

Evgeniya sizzled in skintight workout gear from the clothing retailer Gymshark. The set featured a heather red sports bra adorned with the company’s name and a pair of matching bike shorts. The model’s incredible curves and muscular back were put on display in the sporty ensemble. In addition, the color of the activewear beautifully complemented her tan skin. The brunette bombshell had also pulled back some of her hair with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

For the photo, Evgeniya posed in a way that looked as though she was walking up the steps. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She turned her neck to focus her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers about their “weekend plans.”

Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to answer Evgeniya’s question.

“Probably sleep through the whole weekend,” wrote one follower.

“Well probably work on my back yard [sic] sweetheart,” remarked another Instagram user, along with a red heart emoji.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“[R]oses are red violets are blue [I] don’t think there’s anyone as perfect as [you],” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“The magic you give off is greater than the beauty of the sky or the greatness of the sea. [Y]ou look so angelic and sexy [I] wish you a great weekend,” added a different devotee.

Evgeniya graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Evgeniya is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore an animal-print mini dress that showcased her lean legs. That post has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.