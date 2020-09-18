Larsa Pippen Rocks A Sexy & Feminine Romper In Bed

In her latest Instagram share, reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she posed in bed. The backdrop of the shot was simple, with a beige upholstered headboard visible behind her, as well as white walls with a few panel details to add visual interest. The bedding she kneeled on was white with a subtle pinstripe detail, and the neutral space allowed her printed ensemble to shine.

The outfit Larsa wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself so her followers would know where to get the look. She flaunted her curvaceous figure in a short-sleeved romper crafted from an eye-catching print that featured a white backdrop, pale pink hearts, and the image of nails being painted, as well as lip prints, within each heart.

The garment had a plunging neckline that dipped scandalously low, revealing plenty of Larsa’s cleavage, and though the sleeves draped over her upper arms, the torso of the romper clung to her voluptuous figure. The fabric stretched over her pert posterior, and the overall figure-hugging fit accentuated her hourglass physique to perfection.

The romper ended just below her hips, leaving her curvaceous thighs on full display. Larsa chose to pose in a kneeling position, with her calves tucked underneath her and her bare feet resting just below her shapely rear.

Her long locks were parted in the middle, and the silky strands cascaded down her back in a sleek style, reaching all the way to her waist. She had both hands resting between her legs on her thighs as she gazed at the camera, looking serene and seductive in the gorgeous snap.

She paired the shot with a motivating caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 23,000 likes as well as 405 comments within 22 hours of going live.

“You are stunning,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another follower chimed in, including two flame emoji as well as a trio of heart eyes emoji in his comment.

“What goals? You look incredible,” a third fan remarked, referencing Larsa’s caption.

“Oh my goodness!!” another fan exclaimed, captivated by Larsa’s beauty and buxom curves.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa stunned her fans by sharing a breathtaking snap in which she got all dolled up in a glam look. She wore a black gown with a plunging neckline, statement shoulders accentuated with glittering embellishments, and a pair of glittering bottoms to complete the look. Her hair was pulled up in a sleek high ponytail, and she captured a selfie in the bathroom.