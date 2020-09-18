‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Chelsea Warns Sharon

The Young and the Restless‘ Friday, September 18, episode featured a confrontation between Sharon and Chelsea after the former texted Adam. Billy created a monstrous title for the exposé on Adam, and Victoria grilled Sharon about her younger brother. Nick and Phyllis discussed their past, present, and future.

Sharon (Sharon Case) texted Adam about almost crossing a line, and then Victoria (Amelia Heinle) showed up. Victoria talked to Sharon about her cancer, but she quickly turned the discussion to Adam (Mark Grossman). Vicky listed off all her brother’s wrongdoings, and Sharon urged her to have compassion for him. Victoria warned her that Adam is an impossible challenge, and Sharon wondered if Vicky was trying to get information on her brother’s treatments. In the end, Victoria left after offering her support. Sharon checked her texts and was disappointed that Adam hadn’t replied.

At the penthouse, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) informed Adam that she’d bugged Billy’s (Jason Thompson) office at Chance Comm. She overheard that they’d found the wife of the man in Las Vegas who was willing to go on the record. Adam felt impressed by Chelsea’s handiwork, and he wanted to listen in while Billy and Alyssa (María DiDomenico) discussed things.

While Adam listened, Chelsea picked up his phone and saw Sharon’s text. Chelsea realized his ex had been inside the hotel room the day she’d stopped by, and he agreed to come home. Furious, Chelsea asked if they’d kept their clothes on, and he insisted that nothing happened. He told Chelsea that Sharon had terrible news about her cancer and needed to focus on herself.

Later, Chelsea knocked on Sharon’s door, and she warned the therapist to stay away from her fiancé.

Meanwhile, Adam continued listening to Billy at Chance Comm. Billy reassured Alyssa that he wouldn’t stab her in the back. Then, Victoria showed up, and Billy told her the title of the exposé – The Making of a Monster. Adam looked stunned when he overheard it.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

At Chancellor Park, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) enjoyed a picnic. They expressed their love for each other, and Phyllis noted that it felt different this time, and then she tried to laugh it off. Nick asked her not to act that way about them because what they had was real. Phyllis admitted that she always braced for disaster, and Nick reassured her that they were healthy. Back in her suite, Nick surprised Phyllis by revealing she was a good influence on him when it came to Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor).