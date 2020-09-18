Lyna Perez Stuns In Scanty Bikini For Sizzling Bang Energy Video

American smokeshow Lyna Perez blessed her 5.4 million Instagram followers on Friday, September 18, when she shared a promotional Bang Energy video that showcased her killer curves in all their glory.

The 27-year-old was seemingly recorded out on a balcony, as the ocean and other homes were visible in the distance. Lyna took center stage despite the scenic atmosphere that surrounded her, as she switched between a number of eye-catching poses that displayed her from different angles.

The clip began with the model standing in front of the camera with her chest pushed out. She also posed in front of the balcony’s guardrail before walking around to show off her full figure.

In another part of the clip, Lyna sat down on a chair and used her arms to push her breasts closer together. She further sipped on a Bang Energy drink, adjusted her hair, and caressed different parts of her body.

Lyna’s facial expression emanated a sexy, yet sweet energy as she alternated between smiling and pouting. Her long, highlighted, brunette and blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in large waves, a hairstyle that added some Hollywood glam to her look.

The model’s enviable figure was on display as she rocked a skimpy bikini by Meg Liz Swim — a brand she frequently wears — that highlighted her curves. The vibrant top featured minuscule triangular cups that exposed a view of cleavage and sideboob. The suit’s matching scanty briefs accentuated her hips and bodacious backside. The side straps were tied into bows and raised up past her hips, drawing the eye to her slim waist.

In the caption, the model asserted that “everyday should start in a bathing suit” before tagging Bang Energy and the CEO’s Instagram handles.

Lyna is one of Bang Energy’s most famous and frequent promoters as she advertises the company on her Instagram account every few weeks.

The post proved to be very popular with fans, racking up more than 13,000 likes and over 37,000 views since going live just one hour ago. Hundreds of followers also vocalized their praise and support in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous body, love you so much beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote, following their kind words with a series of fire and heart-eyed emoji.

“Bang!! You are explosive babe,” a second fan added.

“Damn those eyes are like pearls. How are you so perfect,” a third admirer wanted to know.

“This video is great, you look really beautiful,” a fourth individual proclaimed.