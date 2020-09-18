Addison Rae Easterling Is All Smiles In Tiny Orange Bikini By The Pool

Addison Rae Easterling showed off her killer body and her winning smile in a sultry Instagram share on Friday afternoon. The model posed by her pool in a tiny orange bikini that did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

The photo showed Addison posing on a low blue tile wall beside a large in-ground pool. What looked to be a pool house and a main home could be seen in the background. The area was lined with tall palm trees and potted plants. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over Addison and gave her a radiant glow.

Addison’s look included a triangle-shaped top that seemed to barely fit over her busty chest. Her ample cleavage was pushed up and out. In addition, the top rode up slightly, so her underboob was on show.

Addison’s flat tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to expose her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. Her shapely legs were perfectly framed in the tiny swimwear.

Addison styled her brunette locks down in loose, messy waves.

The babe pulled one leg into her body and allowed the other to hang down the wall, which appeared to lead to a fountain or hot tub. She leaned forward and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. Addison slightly lifted her arms to the side and winked with a huge smile.

In the caption, Addison revealed that the link to her new clothing line was on her page.

The post received more than 2 million likes and just over 15,000 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with Addison’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are a literal angel,” one fan wrote.

“What a gorgeous girl,” another user added.

“Orange is my faaaaavorite color especially on you,” a third person wrote with an orange heart.

“What a bad bleep. You’re perfect,” added a fourth follower.

Many people simply expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

Addison always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another share, she rocked a deep purple two-piece that showcased her curves as she emerged from the water and gave fans a few words of motivation in the caption.