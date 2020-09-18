Anna Vakili Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In A Formfitting, White Playsuit

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, and wowed her 1.2 million followers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Anna showed off her perfect hourglass figure in a white, formfitting playsuit. The outfit, which was made up of a ribbed fabric, boasted long sleeves and underbust detailing which perfectly accentuated her curves. It boasted a high-neck design.

The tight ensemble displayed her sexy thighs. She completed her attire with a pair of knee-high, brown leather boots which rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

Anna, who gained popularity after participating in the TV series Love Island, wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic waves. She let her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for a few rings and a delicate gold bracelet.

The snap was captured indoors and Anna posed next to a glass window which had black frames. She stood with her legs slightly spread apart and placed one of her hands on the glass window. The hottie lifted her chin and gazed straight at the lens. She also parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Anna informed users that her playsuit was from FIYAR, a new clothing line launched by Anna and her sister Mandi Vakili in collaboration with Peachland.

Within nine hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 17,000 likes. What’s more, many of the model’s followers took to the comments section and shared about 140 comments in which they praised her curvaceous figure and hot looks. Some admirers also congratulated her and Mandi for launching their own clothing line.

“Those curves are perfect,” one of her fans commented, adding multiple heart and fire emoji.

“Really, you are too beautiful and sexy at the same time! You pull off this outfit very well,” another user chimed in.

“Just like fire, you light the world up every day!” a third follower wrote.

“Wow, you look truly breathtaking as always!!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “so hot,” and “what a babe,” to let the hottie know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Belle Hassan, Joanna Chimonides, Kendall Rae Knight, and Eve Gale.

On September 10, Anna uploaded another sultry photograph in which she rocked a tight, floral bodycon dress which put her toned legs and thighs on full display. The hottie teamed the sexy dress with tie-up footwear.